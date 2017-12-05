press release:December Tuesday Night Movie Club:The Cruise

Excitement continues to build for the 20th Annual Wisconsin Film Festival (WFF) with the next Tuesday Night Movie Club event on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 pm in the Union South Marquee (1308 W. Dayton Street). This time around we are reaching back to the very first Festival, with the delightfully quirky documentary, The Cruise (WFF '99).

Here's our description from the very first WFF Film Guide:

"A revealing portrait of New York City as seen through the eyes of Timothy 'Speed' Levitch, a neurotic yet inspirational tour guide. Levitch's double-decker bus tours treat unsuspecting tourists to philosophical rants, inflated statistical information and tidbits that reveal a 'typical' New Yorker's love-hate relationship with the city."

The Cruise is directed by Bennett Miller of Capote, Moneyball, and Foxcatcher fame.

Rumor has it there may be some WFF swag give-aways at our not-so-exclusive club. All are welcome to this free public event series!

Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings are co-presented by the UW–Madison Arts Institute, Department of Communication Arts, and WUD Film.