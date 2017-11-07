The Cure for the Common Trip: How to Explore the World & Discover the Best You

Gen Now: Travel—just like life—can either be exhilarating and rewarding or exhausting and unfulfilling, the choice is ultimately yours to make. Having spent much of his adult life working, living, and traveling abroad, Andrew Scott has experienced first-hand how the right kind of travel can empower you and inspire change. Andrew will share simple, actionable, and scientifically-proven techniques you can start using to create better travel experiences and improve your daily life.