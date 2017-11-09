Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism

Google Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: "Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism" will be discussed at a Peregrine Forum commemorating the Russian Revolution of 1917. Thursday Nov 9th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St Room 104. For more information call 608-284-9082.

Info
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Politics & Activism
608-284-9082
Google Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Triumph and Tragedy: The Bolshevik Revolution, Its Legacy, and the Future of Socialism - 2017-11-09 18:30:00