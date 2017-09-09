The Earthlings (album release), Invisible Cartoons

press release: Brainplate Records releases The Earthlings’ “Akashic Record”, the first episode of an ongoing series. The album begins as if you’re getting ready for lift off, and then suddenly; you find yourself in orbit. “Akashic Record” sheds light on the group’s new songwriting; capturing harmonic tones, paradising turntable scratches, amorphic synths, colossal drumbeats, sweeping saxophones, and tight punchy grooves that fuel into enlivening buildups and silky sweep-aways in a synth-luscious atmosphere. The album was recorded at the all analog Willy Magnetic Recording Company then mixed and overdubbed at Audio for the Arts in Madison. It captures the present warmth of tape while utilizing the depth and scope of digital production.

The songs were refined and arranged in the former Smart Studios in Madison, where many of their favorite musicians have recorded. The Akashic record is the first episode in a continuing series of multimedia storytelling.

The Earthlings are known for their highly eclectic catalog of songs inspired by funk, rock, soul, disco, prog, R&B, punk rock, and more. Over the past seven years, the group has honed their eclectic sound into an energetic live show, earning spirited responses from audiences around the Midwest in festivals including Summerfest, Bratfest, Ragged Roots, Madison Harvest Fest, and Madison Art Fair on the Square. In 2015, the group earned 4 nominations at the Madison Area Music Awards, and in 2016 won “World Song of the Year” for their song “Two Things”.

“There are so many moving parts in this band that it all seems to be moving together very smoothly. Great flow, I love your vibe. You guys are having a good time, and it always is an adventure. These songs...I love them!” says Jonathan Sutton, 105.5 Triple M Radio Madison.

The Earthlings’ 5th studio release

