The Effect of DNA Databases and Ban-the-Box Policies on Recidivism

press release: Jennifer Doleac, a national leader in research on criminal justice issues, will present evidence that adding felony convicts and arrestees to DNA databases dramatically reduces recidivism, leading to cost-effective reductions in crime. She also will discuss the implications for using technology to fight crime more effectively.

Countries around the world maintain databases of criminal offenders' DNA profiles. The databases allow law enforcement personnel to quickly and accurately match crime-scene evidence with the people who committed the crimes.

By increasing the likelihood that people will be caught if they reoffend, this technology could deter future criminal behavior and take dangerous offenders off the street. But are the benefits worth the costs?

Doleac also present her research that ban-the-box policies, which are intended to make it easier for felons to reintegrate in the workplace, have negative unanticipated consequences.

Jennifer Doleac, PhD, assistant professor public policy and economics,University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy; director of the Justice Tech Lab, University of Virginia

Doleac studies the economics of crime and discrimination, with a particular focus on how technology and surveillance affect public safety. Past and current work addresses topics such as DNA databases, gun violence, prisoner re-entry, and the unintended consequences of "ban the box" policies.