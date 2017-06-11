The Equality March for Unity & Pride on Madison

press release: This is a local event to march in solidarity with those going to The Equality March for Unity and Pride On Washington, D.C.

Pride March on Madison is the collective voice of all Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion. We are committed to fighting for the safety, health, and success of our communities. Let no voice go unheard. Let no one live in fear. Let all of us rise up for equal rights.

In solidarity with the The Equality March for Unity and Pride On Washington DC, we will march peacefully in Madison, WI.

We are coming together to demonstrate our support for ALL the community members who have been marginalized by the Trump/Pence Agenda and other elected government officials. RESIST!

This is an INCLUSIVE march, and EVERYONE who supports LGBTQIA+ rights is welcome:

- LGBTQIA+ Community

- Allies of LGBTQIA+ Community

- Families

- People of Color

- Immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees

- People with Disabilities

- Climate Change Advocates

- ALL religious communities

- Anyone else who wants to come out in support.