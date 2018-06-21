press release: The Faces of Lake Wisconsin is the new version of an ongoing project by director Valérie Lanciaux - an atypical and poetic documentary that seeks to learn more about southern Wisconsin through the voices and faces of women who live there. Born in France, Valérie Lanciaux is a trained actor, filmmaker, and educator. In 2011, she was invited to Portage, Wisconsin to present her solo performance and run theatre workshops to children at the Zona Gale Young People’s Theater. This experience inspired Valérie to discover more about the area. “I fell in love with the region and the people. I decided I would also make a version of my (Faces of…) project there. It was obvious. Now Wisconsin is a second home for me.” For more about Valérie Lanciaux, and to view a trailer of the film, go to http://valerielanciaux.wixsite.com/mywork-val