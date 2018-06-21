The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Disgunt, ash_aria, Ultrea, Casket Robbery
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Madison music scene lost a great spirit in Woody Davis. Woody was the bass face for the Madison based metal band The Faith Hills Have Eyes. We will be celebrating his life Thursday, June 21. a $10 donation will be taken at the door with all proceeds going to Woody's family.
18+
Come celebrate Woody Davis and all he's given us!!!!
