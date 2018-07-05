press release:

THE FAN (DER FAN)

West Germany | 1982 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Eckhart Schmidt; Cast: Désirée Nosbusch, Bodo Steiger, Simone Brahmann

Teenager Simone (Nosbusch) has developed a bordering-on-unhealthy obsession with pop singer R (Steiger). Abandoning school and her family to pursue her fantasy, Simone encounters her idol at a TV taping and the stage is set for a coolly enacted nightmare of seduction, rejection, and revenge. Eerily directed in a clinically detached style, this gem of a thriller was never given a theatrical release in the U.S. Der Fan takes on an extra level of creepiness in the superbly dubbed English version that will be shown.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

