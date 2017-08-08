press release: Meeting for those interested in working on the publication in some way, Tuesdays, Michelangelo’s, 7 p.m.

We are looking for a team! If you are interested in being involved in the paper, please email

info.thefeministreview@gmail. com

The Feminist Review wants to voice concerns that are marginalized because they are thought to only be women’s issues – and under the banner “feminist,” we want to address issues not termed “women’s issues” as feminists, because feminism is a valid perspective for all phenomena and all issues are women’s issues. As a publication we embody a public space and stand for the strength and presence of the feminist community. We are a diverse and inclusive feminism.

Please submit:

· News articles and analyses

· Other types of articles and analyses

· Essays

· Theory

· Opinion pieces

· And other nonfiction

to

submissions.thefeministreview@ gmail.com