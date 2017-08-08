The Feminist Review
The Feminist Review wants to voice concerns that are marginalized because they are thought to only be women’s issues – and under the banner “feminist,” we want to address issues not termed “women’s issues” as feminists, because feminism is a valid perspective for all phenomena and all issues are women’s issues. As a publication we embody a public space and stand for the strength and presence of the feminist community. We are a diverse and inclusive feminism.
Please submit:
· News articles and analyses
· Other types of articles and analyses
· Essays
· Theory
· Opinion pieces
· And other nonfiction
to