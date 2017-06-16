Chicago trio The Few perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 8pm. Tickets $10 in advance at http://thefew.bpt.me or $13 at the door. Online sales end one hour before the performance. Doors open at 7:30pm.

The Few brings together three of the most dynamic string players from the latest generation of Chicago's storied improvised music community - Macie Stewart (violin / voice), Charlie Kirchen (bass), Steve Marquette (guitar) - forming an improvising, acoustic trio that seamlessly blends their wide ranging influences into a singular whole. In 2017 they released "Fragments of a Luxury Vessel" - their debut LP - on Marquette's Two Cities Label.