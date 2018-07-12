press release:

THE FIREMEN’S BALL (HORÍ, MÁ PANENKO)

Czechoslovakia | 1967 | 35mm | 73 min. | Czech with English subtitles

Director: Milos Forman; Cast: Jan Vostrcil, Josef Šebánek, Josef Kolb

This thinly veiled political allegory and satire depicts the mounting mayhem that begins when a small town’s fire department decides to throw a big party. Forman’s last Czech production, a sharp and lucid depiction of human weakness and moral decay, was originally banned in his homeland. Presented with the support of UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia (CREECA).

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.