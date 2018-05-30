× Expand David Whitish Scheifel Detail from "Blue Diamond Sunflowers" by David Whitish Scheifel.

press release: The Five Painters have painted and exhibited their artwork together in Madison and other Wisconsin locations for over 20 years. Each artist has his/her own style and subject matter, but they complement and support each other well. They are also passionate about encouraging the love of art in others by supporting children and youth programs such as Bridging Generations and STAMP, endowing awards at the Wisconsin Regional Artists Program State Show and coordinating regional exhibits for the Wisconsin Regional Art Association.