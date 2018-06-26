Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - Saturday, November 10, 2018

press release: On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 5-7 pm, celebrate the opening of the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s newest exhibition, The Flavor of Wisconsin, with a free, happy hour event!

Explore the history of food and eating in the Badger State while enjoying food and drink provided by Wisconsin producers. Through artifacts, images, and authentic archival pieces from the collections of the Wisconsin Historical Society, discover how the foods we produce and the recipes we share make us who we are.

Participating vendors include: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Klarbrunn, Lake Louie Brewing, Metcalfe’s Market, and Old Sugar Distillery. Free and open to the public.