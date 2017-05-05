RSVP for The Forgiveness Path: Self-Care for a Wounded Heart

press release: When you have been hurt—physically, emotionally, and/or spiritually—forgiveness can be a gift to the perpetrator; but more importantly, it is a healing gift to offer yourself.

Forgiveness is a journey and at times, an adventure. How do we forgive people in our lives, whether living, deceased, loved ones, enemies, or strangers who have hurt us? How do we forgive institutions or leaders within institutions that do harm to us or others? Together we will explore forgiveness as a spiritual practice and as a daily way of living. Lunch is included.

Shirley Kelter is a chaplain at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. As a former chaplain at Agrace Hospice Care and as the former director for “Honoring Our Elders,” a spiritual care and companionship ministry in Sauk Prairie, she has helped many individuals and whole families wrestle with forgiveness. A gifted retreat facilitator who will share her own journey with forgiveness, Shirley earned a Masters of Pastoral Studies at Loyola University and completed her training as a spiritual director at the Siena Center and her chaplaincy training at Meriter Hospital.

May 19, 2017, 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

RSVP: Yes, via website. Registration deadline: May 5, 2017.

Venue: Holy Wisdom Monastery - 4200 County Rd. M, Middleton, WI 53562

Cost: $98/person