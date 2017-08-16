The Freedom to Marry

press release: Join WOOF’S Madison for the premiere Madison screening of the nationally-acclaimed documentary Freedom to Marry, a film by Eddie Rosenstein. The documentary tells the inside story of the same sex marriage movement through the eyes of those who led the fight. Proceeds to benefit the OutReach Pride Parade 2017. Sponsored by WOOF’S, OutReach LGBT Community Center and U.S. Bank.

“The riveting story of how we won.” – Love, Inc. “The Must List: Top 10 things we love this week.” – Entertainment Weekly “Thoroughly moving and inspiring.” – The Boston Globe “This Summer’s hot documentary.” – Curve Magazine