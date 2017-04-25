press release: The Department of French and Italian invites you to join us on Tuesday, April 25th from 4PM-5:30PM in Union South for a panel discussion on the first round of the French elections.

Speakers will include:

Léa Berthon (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)

(Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence) Laird Boswell (Department of History)

(Department of History) Gilles Bousquet, welcoming remarks (Department of French and Italian)

welcoming remarks (Department of French and Italian) Dominique Brossard (Department of Life Sciences Communication)

(Department of Life Sciences Communication) Clémentine Brunet (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)

(Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence) Ritt Deitz (Department of French and Italian, Professional French Masters Program)

(Department of French and Italian, Professional French Masters Program) Nils Ringe (Department of Political Science, Center for European Studies, EU Center of Excellence)

This event is generously co-sponsored by the Center for Interdisciplinary French Studies and the Center for European Studies. We hope to see you there!