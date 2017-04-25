The French Elections

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Department of French and Italian invites you to join us on Tuesday, April 25th from 4PM-5:30PM in Union South for a panel discussion on the first round of the French elections.

Speakers will include:

  • Léa Berthon (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)
  • Laird Boswell (Department of History)
  • Gilles Bousquet, welcoming remarks (Department of French and Italian)
  • Dominique Brossard (Department of Life Sciences Communication)
  • Clémentine Brunet (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)
  • Ritt Deitz (Department of French and Italian, Professional French Masters Program)
  • Nils Ringe (Department of Political Science, Center for European Studies, EU Center of Excellence)

This event is generously co-sponsored by the Center for Interdisciplinary French Studies and the Center for European Studies.  We hope to see you there!

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

