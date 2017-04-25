The French Elections
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Department of French and Italian invites you to join us on Tuesday, April 25th from 4PM-5:30PM in Union South for a panel discussion on the first round of the French elections.
Speakers will include:
- Léa Berthon (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)
- Laird Boswell (Department of History)
- Gilles Bousquet, welcoming remarks (Department of French and Italian)
- Dominique Brossard (Department of Life Sciences Communication)
- Clémentine Brunet (Sciences Po, Aix-en-Provence)
- Ritt Deitz (Department of French and Italian, Professional French Masters Program)
- Nils Ringe (Department of Political Science, Center for European Studies, EU Center of Excellence)
This event is generously co-sponsored by the Center for Interdisciplinary French Studies and the Center for European Studies. We hope to see you there!
Info
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
please enable javascript to view