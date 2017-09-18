The Fur Trade in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes

press release: The Native People had a forest full of fur-bearing animals and the skill to hunt them. The European desire for fine beaver felt hats formed a rich market for these furs. During Wisconsin’s fur trade era, not only furs and trade goods were exchanged, but technology and culture as well, changing the lives of the participants forever. Enjoy a hands-on presentation and learn about the people, goods and ideas of the fur trade with costumed interpreters Paul and Dale-Harriet Rogovich.

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street). This program is part of Downtown Madison BID’s “Summer in YOUR City” programming.