The Gadjo Players, Music con Brio Faculty/Students

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Music con Brio Presents: Annual Community Concerts Series with The Gadjo Players, Music con Brio Faculty and Students  

Music con Brio is a Madison non-profit small, local children’s arts and education organization that provides high-quality, affordable violin, piano, and cello lessons to a socioeconomically and ethnically diverse group of about 75 students in first through twelfth grade.

This year performance involves about 60 student performers, 5 piece professional band – the Gadjo Players  www.thegadjoplayers.com– and 5 Music con Brio teachers.

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-8599
