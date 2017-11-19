The Gadjo Players, Music con Brio Faculty/Students

press release:

Music con Brio Presents: Annual Community Concerts Series with The Gadjo Players, Music con Brio Faculty and Students

Music con Brio is a Madison non-profit small, local children’s arts and education organization that provides high-quality, affordable violin, piano, and cello lessons to a socioeconomically and ethnically diverse group of about 75 students in first through twelfth grade.

This year performance involves about 60 student performers, 5 piece professional band – the Gadjo Players www.thegadjoplayers.com– and 5 Music con Brio teachers.