The German Harmonica and African-American Blues

Speaker: Herbert Quelle, German Consul General in Chicago
UW-Madison, Pyle Center, Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 7:00pm
free and open to the public
For about a century, starting in the late 1800s, the German harmonica was one of the most popular musical instruments in the United States. Cheap and portable, it was the pocket-sized companion of European immigrants, and—once introduced to the American South—became the instrument of choice for many African-American musicians, who developed a new way of playing it, ‘bending’ the harmonica’s notes to fit a traditional musical scale and making the little instrument an integral part of the emerging ‘blues.’
