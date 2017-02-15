The German Harmonica and African-American Blues

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Speaker:  Herbert Quelle, German Consul General in Chicago

UW-Madison, Pyle Center, Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 7:00pm

free and open to the public

For about a century, starting in the late 1800s, the German harmonica was one of the most popular musical instruments in the United States. Cheap and portable, it was the pocket-sized companion of European immigrants, and—once introduced to the American South—became the instrument of choice for many African-American musicians, who developed a new way of playing it, ‘bending’ the harmonica’s notes to fit a traditional musical scale and making the little instrument an integral part of the emerging ‘blues.’              

Sponsored by the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies.

Co-sponsors: Center for German and European Studies, Mills Music Library, Mead Witter School of Music, Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures, and Departments of Afro-American Studies, Comparative Literature and Folklore Studies, and German, Nordic, and Slavic; and by the Friends of the Max Kade Institute.

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

