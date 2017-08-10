The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area

Google Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00

Buy Tickets

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

press release:

Enjoy lunch at the monastery and learn about how the shape and substance of the land came about. Emeritus Professor of Geology and expert glacial geologist David Mickelson will share with us the very interesting and complex history of our area.

Cost:  $35 (includes presentation and lunch)

Info
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-836-1631
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area - 2017-08-10 12:00:00