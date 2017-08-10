The Glacial Geology of the Town of Westport and Surrounding Area
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
Enjoy lunch at the monastery and learn about how the shape and substance of the land came about. Emeritus Professor of Geology and expert glacial geologist David Mickelson will share with us the very interesting and complex history of our area.
Cost: $35 (includes presentation and lunch)
