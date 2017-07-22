press release: The Grand Marquis have that classic, timeless 'straight-from-the-Kansas City-speakeasy' sound while injecting a vibrant relevance into their brand of hot swinging jazz & jumping blues. Versatile and buoyant, distinct and refreshing - a rhythm cocktail served by masterful musical mixologists.

The Grand Marquis' music can bring to mind a variety of settings and places as well: Prohibition-era KC, the streets of New Orleans, 1950s Memphis and even 1930s Paris. But their sound remains grounded in a roots influence that keeps inspiring the Grand Marquis to create, innovate and build off a solid foundation of American music. Theirs is a style that defies the limitations of category, whether jazz, blues or swing, yet finds favor with a wide audience culturally, demographically and intergenerationally.