The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor

to Google Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00

Jura Silverman Gallery, Spring Green 143 S. Washington St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: The Wisconsin Artists Showcase at the Jura Silverman Gallery in Spring 

Green is opening an exhibition of landscape paintings in oils and watercolor capturing wide angle grand views of Southwest Wisconsin -- its contours, patterns, seasons, rural perspectives.  Featured artists are Leonard Nagler (oils), David Bielot (watercolor), John McGee (oils), Charles Munch (oils). 

In addition to featured artists, landscapes by Susan Klabak (soft pastels), Jonathan Wilde (oils), John Mominee (giclees), Florence Bird (oils) and Jens Carstensen (oils) are included.

Info

Jura Silverman Gallery, Spring Green 143 S. Washington St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-588-7049

to Google Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor - 2017-06-10 00:00:00