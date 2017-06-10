The Grand View: Landscapes in Oil and Watercolor

× Expand "Wisconsin Contours" by Leonard Nagler.

press release: The Wisconsin Artists Showcase at the Jura Silverman Gallery in Spring

Green is opening an exhibition of landscape paintings in oils and watercolor capturing wide angle grand views of Southwest Wisconsin -- its contours, patterns, seasons, rural perspectives. Featured artists are Leonard Nagler (oils), David Bielot (watercolor), John McGee (oils), Charles Munch (oils).

In addition to featured artists, landscapes by Susan Klabak (soft pastels), Jonathan Wilde (oils), John Mominee (giclees), Florence Bird (oils) and Jens Carstensen (oils) are included.