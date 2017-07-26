press release:

USA | 1990 | 35mm | 114 min.

Director: Stephen Frears

Cast: Anjelica Huston, John Cusack, Annette Bening

Small-time conman Roy (Cusack), is reluctantly drawn into bigger crimes by his long-estranged mother, Lily (Huston), and his cunning girlfriend, Myra (Bening). Tough-as-nails and splendidly acted (Huston & Bening both received Oscar nominations), The Grifters was produced by Martin Scorsese, who also provides some voice-over narration. Prolific novelist and crime specialist Donald E. Westlake wrote the screenplay, an adaptation of a book by one of his most celebrated peers, Jim Thompson (The Getaway, The Killer Inside Me).

WESTLAKE ON FILM: The celebrated American writer Donald E. Westlake (1933-2008) was a prolific author of precision-crafted crime novels, short stories and screenplays. Known for his wicked sense of humor and often loveable criminal heroes, Westlake had his works adapted many times for the big and small screen both in Hollywood and Europe. Over six Wednesdays this summer, we’ll present an exciting variety of movies derived from Westlake’s published works, plus films with original screenplays by Westlake himself. Note: While the series includes Jean-Luc Godard’s Made in U.S.A. and The Outfit, two excellent and very different adaptations of Westlake’s “Parker” novels (written under the pseudonym Richard Stark), John Boorman’s superb Point Blank (1967) was not immediately available for our calendar. A 35mm print of Point Blank will screen in our fall series on September 9, 2017.

