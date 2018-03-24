press release:

$15

Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt use electric harps and acoustic concert grand harps to break down boundaries between music genres. With over 64 million views on YouTube, the twins are easily the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world. As actors, The Kitt Twins have appeared in commercials, TV shows, and three feature films. Mixing their virtuoso harp skills with stunningly complex arrangements of rock, metal, and soundtrack hits (interpreting everything from Metallica to The Beatles to instantly recognizable themes from Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings), the Harp Twins perform internationally. Camille and Kennerly’s radical duet harp revolution is changing the world’s perception of the harp and the way harp is played – one song at a time.

