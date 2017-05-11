press release: The UW-Madison Department of Soil Science is hosting author and professor David Montgomery for the O.N. Allen Soil Microbiology Symposium on May 11. Dr. Montgomery is the popular author of Dirt: The Erosion of Civilizations, The Hidden Half of Nature: The Microbial Roots of Life and Health, and a new book - Growing a Revolution: Bringing our Soil Back to Life. The keynote lecture will be in Ebling Auditorium in the Microbial Sciences Building, followed by a reception and student research poster session in the Jackson Tanner Commons in the Soils Building (Room 360). That evening, Dr. Montgomery will give a talk and book signing at Mystery to Me, on 1863 Monroe St. The public is welcome to attend all events.

12:30-1:30 - Keynote in Ebling Auditorium in Microbial Sciences Building

1:30-2:30 - Reception and student research poster session in the Jackson Tanner Commons in the Soils Building (Room 360)

7PM - Talk and book signing at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St.