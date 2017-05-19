The History of Hip-Hop

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Wrap up the week with t he History of HipHop on Friday, May 19th from 12 PM - 1 PM in the Forum at the Top of State . Enjoy this lunch time learning session  brought to you by  UCAN (Urban Community Arts Network) and HipHop Producer DJ Shah  that takes listeners on music journey through the last 30 years of HipHop music .

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-255-1008

