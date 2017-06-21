press release:

USA | 1972 | 35mm | 105 min.

Director: Peter Yates;Cast: Robert Redford, George Segal, Zero Mostel

The only occasionally inept criminal mastermind John Dortmunder (Redford) recruits his pals Kelp (Segal), Murch (Ron Leibman) and Greenberg (Paul Sand) for the heist of one of the world’s largest diamonds. Things become complicated when Greenberg’s father (Mostel) learns of the gang’s plans. The first of author Donald Westake’s 14 hilarious Dortmunder novels, The Hot Rock was also the first to be adapted for the big screen (here by acclaimed writer William Goldman). This journeyman Yates (Bullitt, The Friends of Eddie Coyle) and an authentic jazz score by Quincy Jones.

WESTLAKE ON FILM: The celebrated American writer Donald E. Westlake (1933-2008) was a prolific author of precision-crafted crime novels, short stories and screenplays. Known for his wicked sense of humor and often loveable criminal heroes, Westlake had his works adapted many times for the big and small screen both in Hollywood and Europe. Over six Wednesdays this summer, we’ll present an exciting variety of movies derived from Westlake’s published works, plus films with original screenplays by Westlake himself. Note: While the series includes Jean-Luc Godard’s Made in U.S.A. and The Outfit, two excellent and very different adaptations of Westlake’s “Parker” novels (written under the pseudonym Richard Stark), John Boorman’s superb Point Blank (1967) was not immediately available for our calendar. A 35mm print of Point Blank will screen in our fall series on September 9, 2017.

