The Hotelier, Fin Zipper
press release: Wowo, The Hotelier is playing at Lake Street Bash!! They're some good people from Massachusetts and will play a good show in Madison!!!
Head to Lake Street to see them play an awesome outdoor show!
https://
Fin Zipper is opening! They're a UW Madison Student Formed Rock Experience. Blending funk and psychedelic ideas with our own flavors. They play because they love jamming, and you.
http://
Lake Street Bash is a part of Wisconsin Alumni Student Board's All-Campus Party Week. Visit allcampusparty.org for the full schedule of events!
Info650 N. Lake St.
Music