The Hotelier, Fin Zipper

press release: Wowo, The Hotelier is playing at Lake Street Bash!! They're some good people from Massachusetts and will play a good show in Madison!!!

Head to Lake Street to see them play an awesome outdoor show!

https:// thehotelier.bandcamp.com/

Fin Zipper is opening! They're a UW Madison Student Formed Rock Experience. Blending funk and psychedelic ideas with our own flavors. They play because they love jamming, and you.

http:// finzipper.bandcamp.com/

Lake Street Bash is a part of Wisconsin Alumni Student Board's All-Campus Party Week. Visit allcampusparty.org for the full schedule of events!