The Hunt Quartet

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

The Hunt Quartet is the graduate string quartet at the School of Music, co-sponsored by Kato Perlman and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. The Quartet is an integral part of the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s “Up Close and Musical” program, visiting area schools to teach students about fundamentals of music and the string quartet. This year’s members are Kyle Price, cello; Vinicius “Vinny” Sant’Ana, violin; Blakeley Menghini, viola; and Chang-En Lu, violin.

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

608-263-5615

April 6, 2017

April 7, 2017

April 8, 2017

April 9, 2017

April 10, 2017

April 11, 2017

April 12, 2017

