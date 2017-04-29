The IceCube Neutrino Detector at the South Pole

press release: Join us at a special lunch and talk by Dr. Francis Halzen about the IceCube experiment, next Saturday, April 29th at the Wisconsin Science Museum. This free, public event was organized by IEEE (special thanks to them also for matching their members’ donations to the Museum during the event!). The museum will be open and is free (we are trying to keep it that way through donations). Museum personnel and volunteers will also be there to answer questions and talk about the exhibits.

We are serving free Pizza and beverages at 12:00 Noon. And the talk by Dr. Halzen will begin at 1PM on Saturday, April 29th

During the presentation, there will also be child care available in the Museum for children age 15 months and older. Anyone wishing to use this service can request it by indicating the number and ages of the children in the Special Requests box on the registration page. (https://meetings.vtools.ieee. org/m/44459) There will also be adult supervision in the Robotics and Makers Playground.

Parking: State Street Capitol Garage (Across Carroll St.) But, please note that The Capitol Farmer's Market will be held that same morning, so plan accordingly!

Background: IceCube is a particle detector at the South Pole that records the interactions of a nearly massless subatomic particle called the neutrino. IceCube searches for neutrinos from the most violent astrophysical sources: events like exploding stars, gamma-ray bursts, and cataclysmic phenomena involving black holes and neutron stars. The IceCube telescope is a powerful tool to search for dark matter and could reveal the physical processes associated with the enigmatic origin of the highest energy particles in nature. In addition, exploring the background of neutrinos produced in the atmosphere, IceCube studies the neutrinos themselves; their energies far exceed those produced by accelerator beams. IceCube is the world’s largest neutrino detector, encompassing a cubic kilometer of ice.