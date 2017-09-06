press release: An African-American woman becomes an unwitting pioneer for medical breakthroughs when her cells are used to create the first immortal human cell line in the early 1950s.

Join us for a special film screening of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Skloot. Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film holds a television rating of MA.