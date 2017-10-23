The Inscribed Studio Portrait as Self-image: Photographing a New Self in Early Twentieth-Century China

press release:

Wu Hung

Harrie A. Vanderstappen Distinguished Professor of Chinese Art, Department of Art History, The University of Chicago

7:30-9:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, L160, 750 University Ave.

This talk studies photographs that subtly disrupt the classification of portraits and self-portraits. These are studio portraits that bear the sitters’ inscriptions. Using a group of images related to the “queue-cutting” movement in early 20th-century China as examples, Wu Hung suggests that when an inscription is imbued with a distinct “I” voice and expresses the sitter’s personal feeling, experience, and aspiration, it transforms the anonymous portrait into a “self-image.” This case study further leads us to contemplate on photography’s role in facilitating such transformation.