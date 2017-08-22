press release:

Please join the CRT for a public screening of the Cure Violence documentary 'The Interrupters' followed by a discussion. This film is recommended for viewers 16+. Please provide your own refreshments.

"‘The Interrupters’ is a critically acclaimed 2011 documentary telling the story of three Cure Violence workers who try to protect their Chicago communities from the violence they once employed. It examines a year in which Chicago drew national headlines for violence and murder that plagued the city.

Cure Violence stops the spread of violence in communities by using the methods and strategies associated with disease control – detecting and interrupting conflicts, identifying and treating the highest risk individuals, and changing social norms – resulting reductions in violence of 40% to 70%."

Screenings of ‘The Interruptors' in Dane County (will be updated as we add more):

Central Library

Monday, 8/14

5pm intro

5:15pm films

7:30-8:45pm discussion

Alisha Ashman Library

Wednesday, 8/16

5pm intro

5:15pm films

7:30-8:45pm discussion

Hawthorne Library

Monday, 8/21

4pm intro

4:15pm films

6:30-7:45pm discussion

Fitchburg Library

Tuesday, 8/22

5pm intro

5:15pm films

7:30-8:45pm discussion

Goodman South Library

Wednesday, 8/30

4pm intro

4:15pm films

6:30-7:45pm discussion

Watch on your own from home:

Cure Violence - what is it?

http://link.brightcove.com/ services/player/ bcpid912442712001?bckey=AQ~~, AAAA1DWZKik~, bug8pJ7WSI7JtoMw5uZicCq39TmLCU vd&bctid=2707554900001

Cure Violence Ted Talk

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=lYPOZ0EfaJo

Cure Violence Website

http://cureviolence.org

Cure Violence Documentary : 'Violence Interrupters'

http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/ frontline/film/interrupters/