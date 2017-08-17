PUBLIC MEETING -ALL WELCOME

The Northside Faith Community Responds

to

THE ISSUE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY

A panel discussion about how the Christian Faith community can and should respond to the violence.

THE PANEL MEMBERS

• Rev. Joseph Barring​- St. Paul AME Church

• Rev. David Couper​- St. Peter's Episcopal Church

• Rev. David Hart​​- Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church

• Ms. Linda Ketcham​- Exec. Dir. Madison Urban Ministry

• Rev. Everett Mitchell - Christ the Solid Rock Church

• Pastor Luke Thao​- Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 7 PM

Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison

(childcare provided, if needed)