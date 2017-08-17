The Issue of Neighborhood Safety

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

PUBLIC MEETING -ALL WELCOME

The Northside Faith Community Responds

to

THE ISSUE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY

A panel discussion about how the Christian Faith community can and should respond to the violence.

THE PANEL MEMBERS

• Rev. Joseph Barring​-    St. Paul AME Church

• Rev. David Couper​-    St. Peter's Episcopal Church

• Rev. David Hart​​-    Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church

• Ms. Linda Ketcham​-    Exec. Dir. Madison Urban Ministry

• Rev. Everett Mitchell  -    Christ the Solid Rock Church

• Pastor Luke Thao​-    Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 7 PM

Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison

(childcare provided, if needed)

