The Issue of Neighborhood Safety
Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
PUBLIC MEETING -ALL WELCOME
The Northside Faith Community Responds
to
THE ISSUE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY
A panel discussion about how the Christian Faith community can and should respond to the violence.
THE PANEL MEMBERS
• Rev. Joseph Barring- St. Paul AME Church
• Rev. David Couper- St. Peter's Episcopal Church
• Rev. David Hart- Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church
• Ms. Linda Ketcham- Exec. Dir. Madison Urban Ministry
• Rev. Everett Mitchell - Christ the Solid Rock Church
• Pastor Luke Thao- Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 7 PM
Sherman Ave. United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison
(childcare provided, if needed)