The Jabberwocky Nonsense: The Place of Meaning in Translation

Lydia Liu

Wun Tsun Tam Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Institute for Comparative Literature and Society, Columbia University

7:30-9:00 PM, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, L160, 750 University Ave,

What we call translation is long overshadowed by semantics that privileges words and overlooks script and medium. Whenever writing is present, one translates words and even syllables (transcription) but not the letters that are used to write those words. The problem of translatability (and untranslatability), therefore, is as much about the whereabouts of meaning in foreign words and in one’s own language as it is about the resolution of meaning between them. Alphabetical letters remain almost as opaque or unthought as any of the non-words we find in Lewis Carroll’s Jabberwocky verse. In Liu's lecture, she will explore the disjuncture between word and letter, the relationship between letter and number, as well as the boundary of sense and nonsense in general, all of which have been brought into sharp focus by the conceptual and technological revolution in digital media.

Presented with the Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program and the Phi Beta Kappa Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin.