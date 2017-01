$35. Doors 8 pm.

press release: “It’s the start of a brand new adventure.” sings Gary Louris on “Quiet Corners & Empty Spaces,” the opening track on The Jayhawks’ new album Paging Mr. Proust. The band itself is not brand new, having formed in Minneapolis in 1984, the album shows a commitment to adventure and forward motion which makes this collection of songs exciting and instantly memorable.