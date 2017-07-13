press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host their Second Annual Downtown Middleton’s Shop ‘n Blues Event, on Thursday, July 13th from 10:00AM – 8:00PM. So make some plans with your friends to enjoy one of the last outdoor events of the year!

Some retailers in downtown Middleton will have sidewalk sales during the hours of 10:00AM – 7:00PM. Most restaurants will be having specials throughout the day. Starting at 2:00PM we will be closing Elmwood Avenue from Parmenter Street to Aurora Street. “The Jimmys”, a Blues band, will bring their musical energy to set the mood in a fenced in area in front of the Free House from 4:00PM – 8:00PM.

Many of the restaurants will be having “To Go Specials” so that you can to any restaurant, get your dinner “To Go”, and then head over to hear the band in the fenced in area. Refreshments can be purchased at The Free House while you sit back and enjoy the music.

Mark your calendars to join us for this fun event on Thursday, July 13th, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, rain or shine.