The King and I

Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 3, 2019

Based on the 2015 Tony Award®-winning Lincoln Center Theater production, THE KING AND I is widely considered one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works.

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher brought to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-02-26 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-02-27 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Google Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The King and I - 2019-03-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - The King and I - 2019-03-02 14:00:00