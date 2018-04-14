× Expand The King's Singers

$45.

press release: The King's Singers are widely acclaimed for their charm and diverse repertoire which includes over 200 commissioned works from the world's leading composers. Additionally, The King's Singers have commissioned arrangements from a breadth of musical genres: jazz standards to pop chart hits, medieval motets to Renaissance madrigals, even encouraging young composers to write new scores.

The King's Singers were founded in 1968 at King's College in Cambridge, England and are about to celebrate their 50th anniversary. They continually wow audiences across the globe in over 125 concerts a year. The group has won two Grammy awards and have entered the Gramophone Hall of Fame for their vocal artistry and excellence.

“Their vocal production was effortless, stylistically varied and beautifully blended.” - Patrick Rucker, The Washington Post