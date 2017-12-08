The Know-it-all Boyfriends

This rock ‘n’ roll reunion brings some of Madison’s most famous stars home for the holidays for a great cause. Garbage members Butch Vig and Duke Erikson combine with Freedy Johnston to form the core of the band. The setlist will pick the pockets of the artists’ current catalogues as well as from past bands and projects including Vig and Erikson’s first Madison pop project, Spooner. The show raises money and awareness for epilepsy research via the Joey’s Song Foundation.Joey’s Song presents; Isthmus and New Belgium Fat Tire welcome

Tickets: $20.00 Advance/$23.00 Day Of Show

NOTE: Date moved from April to December...