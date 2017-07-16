The Whoa Show Presents:

Date: Sunday, July 16th 7:00 PM- 9:00 PM

Place: Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets: $7 at the door or online.

Description: Variety Show Featuring Standup, sketch comedy, games, and videos.

Bio: The Whoa Show is back* with a new name, new hosts, but the same zany variety show. Featuring standup from Tyler Snodgrass (of podcast We Still Like You), sketch videos, special guests, and more. Wake up with Live Comedy at the Late Early Show. BYOB

*The Whoa Show is a comedy-sketch group based out of Madison. They have been featured in the Badger Herald, and are known for crazy characters and hilarious sketch videos. For more information check out their Facebook page.