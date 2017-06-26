The Lego Movie

WUD Lakeside Cinema: An ordinary-looking minifigure from Lego Land tries to foil a villain seeking to glue the universe together. Filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller play with the concept of a blockbuster, applying childlike wonder and creativity to build an unexpected story of heroism. PG, 2014. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6