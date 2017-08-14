RSVP for The LGBTQ Professional in the Trump Era

press release: Marriage equality became the law of the land in 2015. While that was a huge step forward for the LGBTQ community, it was only one step along the journey to full lived equality. Join us to learn about the current political climate in the Trump Era, what is happening on the federal, state and local level, and how that impacts LGBTQ professionals in the area. Joining us to talk about this will be Jason Rae, executive director of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Jason Rae is the founder and executive director of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization of more than 500 LGBT owned and allied businesses from around the state. Rae founded the organization in 2012 and has seen it grow to record numbers and achievements, including winning the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber of the Year award in 2015. Prior to his work at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber, Rae served as a senior associate at a public affairs consulting firm in Milwaukee, WI where he focused on non-profit management, corporate communications, and political campaigns. Rae holds an Honors Bachelors of Arts degree from Marquette University in history and political science. He presently lives in Milwaukee’s historic Bay View neighborhood with his husband, Phillip, and their dog, George Washington.

Registration: 7:30-8:00am

Program: 8:00-9:00am, includes breakfast buffet

Cost: Members: Free | Non-members: $25

Registration deadline: August 14,2017