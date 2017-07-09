The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Google Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

WUD Lakeside Cinema: Bill Murray and Owen Wilson star in this melancomedy by Wes Anderson; what else do you need to know? R, 2004. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4 

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6 

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-1143

Google Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - The LIfe Aquatic with Steve Zissou - 2017-07-09 21:00:00