The Lion King Jr.
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater
Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Thurs & Fri, August 23-24 at 7:00 pm
Sat, August 25 at 11 am and 7:00 pm
Sunday, August 26 at 2:00 pm
Tickets available to the public starting August 6th. Patrons are assigned priority reserved seating based on the date the donation is received, i.e., early donations receive the best reserved seats.
Info
