press release: PlayTime Productions’ cast of actors ages 8-15 is bringing Hans Christian Andersen’s touching tale, The Little Match Girl to life at 15 venues in Madison and around Dane County. Performing at places such as The Barrymore Theater, Stoughton Opera House, Overture Center for the Arts, and more, PlayTime Productions keeps shows accessible by embracing audiences with young children, and keeping prices free to very low. A donation of $3-4 is suggested at most venues.

The Little Match Girl takes place on a cold, snowy New Year’s eve. A shivering, young girl is selling matches on the street, with only a few takers. Though desperately poor, this little match girl is rich in imagination. She finds that as she lights the matches, one by one, she can envision the warm, festive, sumptuous New Year’s celebrations that others may be enjoying inside their homes. The girl’s favorite vision is of her beloved grandmother. She lights her final match hoping to see her. Will this sweet girl, forgotten by the ordinary people who walk past her on the street, find her way to her doting grandmother’s embrace?

The Little Match Girl is a thoughtful winter story that awakens self-reflection, points deep into the heart and lights a flame.