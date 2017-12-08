The Little Matchstick Girl
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fri, Dec 8 - 7:00pm, Sat, Dec 9 - 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Produced by Central Midwest Ballet Academy
A family friendly performance based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen Fairy-tale. Perfect for introducing the art of ballet to young audience members as well as a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. Performance is about one hour in length with a 20 minute intermission.
