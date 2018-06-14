press release: Pre-Teach-in event sponsored by the Peregrine Forum on "The Living Legacy of the Sixties" on Thursday, June 14th, 6:30pm, at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St, Room 104.

This forum will be a preview to the "Radical Perspectives on The Sixties" Teach-in and Intergenerational Dialogue to be held Fri and Sat, June 15-16, in Madison.