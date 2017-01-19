press release: The world famous Lizardman, Erik Sprague, will be bringing his show The Lizardman Experience, to Mr. Marvel’s Wondertorium which is located in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The Lizardman will be presenting four shows on January 22.

The Lizardman Experience is an American trio (Austin, Texas & Rockford, Illinois) formed in 2014 by internationally renowned sideshow performer The Lizardman (Erik Sprague), comedian Joel Keith, and musician Mossy Vaughn. Together they perform classic and original sideshow acts in a comedic fashion to a soundtrack that is composed and performed live during the show.

The Lizardman has been a professional entertainer for 20 years. His full body transformation including over 700 hours tattooing, subdermal teflon implants, filed teeth, and, of course, a bifurcated tongue has been documented by Ripley’s Believe It or Not in the form of over 30 full sized statues of The Lizardman on display in museums worldwide. A Ripley’s fan poll voted him their number one favorite living performer and number two favorite performer of all time. The Lizardman also possesses one the most extensive repertoires of sideshow stunts in the world today and holds Guinness world records for pierced weightlifting and sword swallowing.

Guests will enjoy a guided tour of Mr. Marvel’s Wondertorium’s museum of oddities. Attractions include the Mexican four-legged fish, an elephant bird egg, and a toad who gives birth through her back. After the guided tour they will sit down to experience the Lizardman live. After the performance, there will be a meet and greet with the Lizardman.

The Wondertorium is the world’s only museum dedicated to the preservation for the dime museum and its descendants with a focus on the circus sideshow.

Showtimes for the Lizardman Experience are at 11, 1, 3, and 5 on January 22. Tickets are just $10. It is encouraged to purchased tickets in advance as seating is limited. The Lizardman Experience is a family-friendly production. For tickets or more information please visit Wondertorium.com or call 608-402-3322.